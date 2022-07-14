Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 240,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.