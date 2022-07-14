Vidya Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $249,167.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,345,251 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

