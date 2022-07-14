Vidulum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $275.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $484,225.92 and approximately $275.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

