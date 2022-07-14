Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $18.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

VRRM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. 12,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

