Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$38.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 233,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 188,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 54,043 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.