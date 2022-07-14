Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $127.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,796. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

