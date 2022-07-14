Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 138,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.04. 65,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,817. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18.

