Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,177 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,148,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,568. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

