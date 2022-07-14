Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after acquiring an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,097. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

