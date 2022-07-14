Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.47. 39,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

