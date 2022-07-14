Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $961.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $53.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Republic Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.