Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $477.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,568. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

