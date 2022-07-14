Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,721.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.