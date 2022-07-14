Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 673 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.40 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.62.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 613,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,604,234. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.68 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

