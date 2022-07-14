United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 543,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,045,018 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.51.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

