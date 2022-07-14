United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$85.00 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.31.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.01%.

United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.