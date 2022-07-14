Unistake Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $801,183.45 and $13,799.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

