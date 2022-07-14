Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.46.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Under Armour by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,641,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,979,000 after buying an additional 137,331 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.