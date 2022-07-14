UBS Group Cuts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $126.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.72. 32,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,095. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

