UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 635 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.55) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.51) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 525 ($6.24) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.02) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($6.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.78) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 598 ($7.11).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 527.20 ($6.27) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 520.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 514.69. The company has a market cap of £105.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.33. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.75).

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($89,379.16).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

