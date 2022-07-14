Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 230.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.12.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,026. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

