tru Independence LLC Buys 23,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Denison Mines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 350,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Denison Mines by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 162,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 52,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,927. The stock has a market cap of $798.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Denison Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.