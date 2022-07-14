Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 1,733,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

