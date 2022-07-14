Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Cap of $23.20 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,260.86 or 1.00030299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

