Tran Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

ELAT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

