Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,334 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 728,822 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 1.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $38.37. 206,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

