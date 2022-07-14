Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 6.1%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 459,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 448,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of £9.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Tlou Energy Company Profile (LON:TLOU)
Read More
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.