Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 6.1%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 459,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 448,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £9.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tlou Energy Company Profile (LON:TLOU)

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

