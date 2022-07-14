Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 3.4%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. 28,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 42,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.22 million and a PE ratio of 57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

