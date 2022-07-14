Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $961.00

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 118.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $961.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 5,887.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007193 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

