Thunder Token Market Cap Reaches $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009106 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008567 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00212215 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

