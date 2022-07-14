Thunder Token Market Cap Hits $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009003 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008566 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00217336 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

