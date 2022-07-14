The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,480 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 395,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,313. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

