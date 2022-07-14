The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,130.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

