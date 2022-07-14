TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Holdings Lifted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $8,226,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,016,597 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,015. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.