TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 82,714 shares during the last quarter.

VDE traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 245,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,521. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

