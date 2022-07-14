TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.76. The company had a trading volume of 48,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.