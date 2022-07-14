TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1,019.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,225 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

