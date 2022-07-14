Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.