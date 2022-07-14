T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $88.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,724,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

