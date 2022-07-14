T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 201,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter.

TDVG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,987. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32.

