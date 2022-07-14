T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Trimmed by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after buying an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.55. The company had a trading volume of 49,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.