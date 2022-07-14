SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits Market Cap of $592,168.84

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $592,168.84 and approximately $121.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00097575 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00166150 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,152 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

