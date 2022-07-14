SuperFarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.34 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $49.38 million and $10.34 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002207 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars.

