Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.14.

NYSE SU opened at $30.58 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,039,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,992,000 after acquiring an additional 655,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

