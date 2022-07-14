STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $270.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.21), with a volume of 11493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £126.15 million and a PE ratio of 674.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.36.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

