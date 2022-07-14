Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $192.80. 17,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.67. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $191.33 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

