StockNews.com Upgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to “Buy”

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Vector Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 406,924 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

