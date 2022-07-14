StockNews.com Upgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Buy

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 37,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

