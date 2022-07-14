StockNews.com Upgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Buy

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 37,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
