StockNews.com Lowers PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,192. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,257,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock worth $5,493,318 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

