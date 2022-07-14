StockNews.com Lowers Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
AVT stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24.
About Avnet (Get Rating)
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.