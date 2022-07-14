StockNews.com Lowers Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

AVT stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24.

Avnet ( NYSE:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

